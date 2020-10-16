Zealium (NZL) Achieves Market Cap of $11,729.73

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded 14.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. Zealium has a total market cap of $11,729.73 and approximately $22.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zealium has traded 19.3% higher against the US dollar. One Zealium coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zealium alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003926 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001171 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000025 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00020727 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000083 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Zealium Profile

Zealium (CRYPTO:NZL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. Zealium’s total supply is 15,766,129 coins and its circulating supply is 14,766,129 coins. Zealium’s official website is zealium.co.nz. Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Zealium

Zealium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zealium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zealium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zealium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zealium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.