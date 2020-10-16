Zel Price Reaches $0.0283 on Exchanges (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. In the last week, Zel has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Zel coin can now be bought for about $0.0283 or 0.00000250 BTC on major exchanges. Zel has a total market cap of $3.26 million and approximately $683,331.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.76 or 0.00570684 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00067921 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004745 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00053574 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000090 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001342 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000812 BTC.

About Zel

Zel (CRYPTO:ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 115,205,325 coins. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash. Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard. The official website for Zel is zel.cash.

Zel Coin Trading

Zel can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

