Zero (ZER) Price Tops $0.0919 on Exchanges

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 16th. Over the last week, Zero has traded up 17.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Zero coin can currently be purchased for $0.0919 or 0.00000810 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. Zero has a market capitalization of $765,222.35 and $181,208.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.35 or 0.00549854 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00068070 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00053558 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000089 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001339 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000698 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Zero Profile

Zero (ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 8,939,326 coins and its circulating supply is 8,328,576 coins. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency. The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io. The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Zero Coin Trading

Zero can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

