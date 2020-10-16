Zilliqa (ZIL) Price Hits $0.0182

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. One Zilliqa token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0182 or 0.00000161 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, HitBTC, UEX and Radar Relay. Zilliqa has a total market cap of $191.56 million and approximately $21.19 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zilliqa has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008827 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00266815 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00093516 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00034775 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.94 or 0.01410643 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00150411 BTC.

Zilliqa Token Profile

Zilliqa launched on November 6th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 13,811,876,435 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,520,409,282 tokens. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa.

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

Zilliqa can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, Gate.io, Hotbit, Zebpay, BiteBTC, OTCBTC, Binance, GOPAX, Kyber Network, DragonEX, Tokenomy, HitBTC, OOOBTC, UEX, Coinhub, DEx.top, Huobi, Coinone, FCoin, DDEX, Koinex, Ethfinex, Korbit, BitMart, Kucoin, WazirX, Bitbns, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bithumb, BitForex, AirSwap, IDEX, OKEx and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

