ZINC Market Cap Hits $168,308.37 (ZINC)

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. One ZINC coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0301 or 0.00000266 BTC on popular exchanges including $50.98, $18.94, $32.15 and $10.39. ZINC has a total market capitalization of $168,308.37 and $62.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZINC has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001197 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00038781 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008814 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006388 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00005656 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $544.73 or 0.04800762 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00031266 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001838 BTC.

ZINC Profile

ZINC (CRYPTO:ZINC) is a coin. It launched on November 7th, 2017. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. The official website for ZINC is zinc.work. ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work.

Buying and Selling ZINC

ZINC can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZINC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZINC using one of the exchanges listed above.

