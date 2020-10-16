Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZYNE) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.71.

ZYNE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st.

NASDAQ:ZYNE opened at $3.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.14. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $8.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 2.97.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.33). As a group, equities analysts predict that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 172.8% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 75,500 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $466,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.99% of the company’s stock.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing Zygel, a transdermal cannabidiol gel, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies; is in Phase II/III clinical trial to treat children and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with autism spectrum disorder.

