$115.27 Million in Sales Expected for Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) will announce $115.27 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nautilus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $122.10 million and the lowest is $111.60 million. Nautilus reported sales of $61.71 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 86.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Nautilus will report full-year sales of $456.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $440.10 million to $480.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $452.53 million, with estimates ranging from $399.70 million to $495.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Nautilus.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $114.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.15 million. Nautilus had a positive return on equity of 18.03% and a negative net margin of 2.71%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NLS shares. ValuEngine raised Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Nautilus from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Truist lifted their target price on Nautilus from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Nautilus from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Nautilus in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.56.

NYSE NLS opened at $23.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $701.23 million, a P/E ratio of -68.82 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.11. Nautilus has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $25.40.

In other news, Director Richard A. Horn sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $130,200.00. Also, CEO Jim Barr sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $1,421,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 223,490 shares in the company, valued at $3,175,792.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,387 shares of company stock worth $2,327,736 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Nautilus by 5.1% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 466,192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,000,000 after buying an additional 22,490 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Nautilus during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Nautilus by 4.0% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 454,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,210,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Nautilus during the second quarter worth about $751,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nautilus during the second quarter worth about $1,402,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

