$130,000.00 in Sales Expected for Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) to announce sales of $130,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Celsion’s earnings. Celsion also reported sales of $130,000.00 during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celsion will report full year sales of $380,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $130,000.00 to $510,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $500,000.00. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Celsion.

Get Celsion alerts:

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.04). Celsion had a negative net margin of 3,795.80% and a negative return on equity of 107.78%. The company had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.13 million.

CLSN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Celsion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Dawson James lowered Celsion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Celsion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Celsion from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLSN. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Celsion during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celsion in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celsion in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celsion in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsion in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors own 12.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Celsion stock opened at $0.62 on Friday. Celsion has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50. The firm has a market cap of $22.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

About Celsion

Celsion Corporation, an integrated development clinical stage oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating primary liver cancer.

Further Reading: What defines an oversold asset?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Celsion (CLSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Celsion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.