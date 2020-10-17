$187.45 Million in Sales Expected for Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) will report sales of $187.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Investors Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $184.80 million and the highest is $190.10 million. Investors Bancorp reported sales of $179.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Investors Bancorp will report full-year sales of $756.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $752.90 million to $760.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $762.00 million, with estimates ranging from $759.20 million to $764.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Investors Bancorp.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $192.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

ISBC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Investors Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Investors Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of ISBC stock opened at $7.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.67 and a 200 day moving average of $8.15. Investors Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.31 and a 52 week high of $12.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

In related news, CFO P. Sean Burke sold 15,000 shares of Investors Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total value of $126,000.00. Also, Director James J. Garibaldi sold 25,000 shares of Investors Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.79, for a total value of $194,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,874.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,682 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 48,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $505,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $318,000. Institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

