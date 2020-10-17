$25.15 Million in Sales Expected for Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) will post sales of $25.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $25.33 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $25.00 million. Orion Energy Systems posted sales of $48.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will report full year sales of $119.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $93.43 million to $160.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $157.46 million, with estimates ranging from $155.18 million to $159.74 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Orion Energy Systems.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The firm had revenue of $10.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.65.

Shares of Orion Energy Systems stock opened at $7.92 on Friday. Orion Energy Systems has a 12-month low of $2.43 and a 12-month high of $9.30. The company has a market cap of $242.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.60 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OESX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Orion Energy Systems by 46.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,748 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 41,406 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 1,431.5% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 385,852 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 360,657 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 12.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 217,097 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 23,887 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 4.2% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 131,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

