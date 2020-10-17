$345.12 Million in Sales Expected for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) will report $345.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Crocs’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $341.60 million to $347.20 million. Crocs posted sales of $312.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Crocs will report full-year sales of $1.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Crocs.

Get Crocs alerts:

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $331.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.20 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 106.21% and a net margin of 10.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CROX shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Crocs from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CL King downgraded Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Crocs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Crocs from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, 140166 restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Crocs in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Crocs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 177,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,738,768. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 660.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Crocs by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 996 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crocs during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Crocs by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Crocs by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX opened at $51.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.17 and a 200 day moving average of $33.30. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Crocs has a 12-month low of $8.40 and a 12-month high of $51.61.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crocs (CROX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.