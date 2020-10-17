$499.22 Million in Sales Expected for AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) This Quarter

Analysts expect AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) to announce sales of $499.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for AmeriCold Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $494.48 million and the highest estimate coming in at $505.07 million. AmeriCold Realty Trust reported sales of $466.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that AmeriCold Realty Trust will report full year sales of $1.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $1.99 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AmeriCold Realty Trust.

Get AmeriCold Realty Trust alerts:

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.17). AmeriCold Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $482.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

COLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on AmeriCold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.71.

In other AmeriCold Realty Trust news, insider David Keith Stuver sold 10,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $401,671.88. Also, EVP Robert Scott Chambers sold 9,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total value of $373,721.60. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $236,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $263,000. Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $145,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $47,000.

Shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust stock opened at $37.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.16. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $23.30 and a 52 week high of $41.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 71.79%.

About AmeriCold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Read More: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AmeriCold Realty Trust (COLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AmeriCold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmeriCold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.