$56.27 Million in Sales Expected for Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) will announce $56.27 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $57.53 million and the lowest is $55.00 million. Cardiovascular Systems posted sales of $64.49 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will report full-year sales of $264.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $255.00 million to $275.88 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $317.26 million, with estimates ranging from $300.00 million to $338.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cardiovascular Systems.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.01. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 11.51% and a negative return on equity of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $42.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.51 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Friday, July 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardiovascular Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.22.

In other news, General Counsel Alexander Rosenstein sold 4,692 shares of Cardiovascular Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $149,862.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 84,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,687,591.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sandra Sedo sold 2,914 shares of Cardiovascular Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $93,073.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,154,895.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 4,200 shares of company stock valued at $135,200 and sold 8,731 shares valued at $279,300. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 278,041 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $9,790,000 after purchasing an additional 76,811 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,501 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Cardiovascular Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,315,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,595 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 5,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,900 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after buying an additional 18,600 shares during the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cardiovascular Systems stock opened at $38.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a current ratio of 6.46. Cardiovascular Systems has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $55.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.46 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.03.

Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

