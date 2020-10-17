$56.77 Million in Sales Expected for AgroFresh Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:AGFS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect AgroFresh Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:AGFS) to announce $56.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for AgroFresh Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $63.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $50.54 million. AgroFresh Solutions posted sales of $48.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AgroFresh Solutions will report full year sales of $170.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $170.51 million to $171.04 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $184.49 million, with estimates ranging from $180.50 million to $188.48 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AgroFresh Solutions.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.05. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative net margin of 28.32% and a negative return on equity of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $19.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.79 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AGFS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AgroFresh Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of AgroFresh Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

AGFS stock opened at $2.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. AgroFresh Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $4.20. The firm has a market cap of $124.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in AgroFresh Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in AgroFresh Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in AgroFresh Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 11,593 shares during the period. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AgroFresh Solutions Company Profile

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides data-driven solutions worldwide. The company uses 1-Methylcyclopropene technology, an ethylene action inhibitor to maintain freshness and extend the shelf life of various fresh produce. Its solutions enable growers and packers of fresh produce to preserve and enhance the freshness, quality, and value of fresh produce, including apples, pears, kiwifruit, plums, persimmons avocados, and bananas, as well as flowers.

