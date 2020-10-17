$92.17 Million in Sales Expected for OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) will announce sales of $92.17 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $94.27 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $90.80 million. OceanFirst Financial reported sales of $74.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will report full year sales of $373.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $371.30 million to $375.52 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $369.89 million, with estimates ranging from $366.06 million to $374.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for OceanFirst Financial.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 21.11%. The firm had revenue of $90.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.60 million.

OCFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on OceanFirst Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.63.

Shares of OCFC opened at $15.09 on Friday. OceanFirst Financial has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $25.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $910.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.87 and a 200-day moving average of $15.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 1,517.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,234 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 773.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,313 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 7,361 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $183,000. Institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OceanFirst Financial (OCFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.