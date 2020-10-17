Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $114.44.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABT. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th.

NYSE:ABT opened at $109.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.58 and a 200-day moving average of $96.39. The company has a market capitalization of $194.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.39, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.92. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $61.61 and a 52 week high of $114.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,844 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.80, for a total transaction of $683,031.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,996,291.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 42,479 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $4,751,700.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,209,856.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,771 shares of company stock valued at $12,220,943 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 278.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 113.4% during the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 382 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 159.9% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1,187.8% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 528 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

