Abcourt Mines Inc. (ABI.V) (CVE:ABI) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.21

Abcourt Mines Inc. (ABI.V) (CVE:ABI) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.21 and traded as high as $0.22. Abcourt Mines Inc. (ABI.V) shares last traded at $0.22, with a volume of 35,763 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $27.66 million and a PE ratio of -26.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.11.

About Abcourt Mines Inc. (ABI.V) (CVE:ABI)

Abcourt Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and exploitation of gold properties in Canada. It explores for silver, copper, and zinc ores, as well as diamond deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Elder and Tagami gold properties located near Rouyn-Noranda; the Abcourt-Barvue and Vendome silver-zinc projects located at Barraute, Quebec; Aldermac property located near Rouyn-Noranda; and the Jonpol property located near Amos in Quebec.

