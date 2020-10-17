Aberdeen New Dawn Investment Trust (LON:ABD) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $266.85

Shares of Aberdeen New Dawn Investment Trust PLC (LON:ABD) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $266.85 and traded as high as $280.74. Aberdeen New Dawn Investment Trust shares last traded at $280.00, with a volume of 87,188 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $291.11 million and a P/E ratio of -18.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 266.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 243.57.

About Aberdeen New Dawn Investment Trust (LON:ABD)

Aberdeen New Dawn Investment Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Asia Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region, excluding Japan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

