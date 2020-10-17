Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.86.

ACHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Raymond James raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACHC. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 31.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 15.9% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ACHC opened at $33.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.39. Acadia Healthcare has a 12 month low of $11.09 and a 12 month high of $35.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.22.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $750.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.03 million. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

