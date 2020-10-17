AES Corp (NYSE:AES) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

AES Corp (NYSE:AES) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.19.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AES shares. ValuEngine raised shares of AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AES from $19.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

Shares of AES stock opened at $19.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 66.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.10. AES has a 1 year low of $8.11 and a 1 year high of $21.23.

AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. AES had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AES will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $0.1433 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.91%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of AES by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 58,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AES by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 3,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AES by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of AES by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 79,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AES by 168.8% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

