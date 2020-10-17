AGBA Acquisition (NASDAQ:AGBA) Stock Price Down 0.1%

AGBA Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:AGBA) shares fell 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.31 and last traded at $10.31. 1,533 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 4,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.32.

The stock has a market capitalization of $61.55 million, a P/E ratio of -60.64 and a beta of 0.04.

Get AGBA Acquisition alerts:

AGBA Acquisition (NASDAQ:AGBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About AGBA Acquisition (NASDAQ:AGBA)

AGBA Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company focuses on operating businesses in the healthcare, education, entertainment, and financial services sectors operating in China.

Read More: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for AGBA Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGBA Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.