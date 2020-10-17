AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.98.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Argus assumed coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.25 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 2,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total value of $39,086.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 23,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,846 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 15.0% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 44,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 5,793 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 171.2% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 27,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 17,379 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment during the third quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 270.6% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 39,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 28,611 shares during the last quarter. 60.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $14.11 on Friday. AGNC Investment has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $19.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.66% and a negative net margin of 109.14%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2310.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AGNC Investment will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a oct 20 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 10.1%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

