Algoma Central (TSE:ALC) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.03

Shares of Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALC) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.03 and traded as high as $10.04. Algoma Central shares last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 37,010 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALC. Cormark upped their target price on Algoma Central from C$13.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Algoma Central from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$10.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.83. The firm has a market cap of $378.01 million and a PE ratio of 20.20.

Algoma Central (TSE:ALC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.33. The business had revenue of C$151.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$134.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Algoma Central Co. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

About Algoma Central (TSE:ALC)

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers on the Great Lakes – St. Lawrence Waterway in Canada. It operates in six segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, Investment Properties, and Corporate. The company operates 12 self-unloading bulk carriers and 8 gearless bulk carriers; and owns and manages seven double-hull product tankers for the transportation of liquid petroleum products throughout the Great Lakes, the St.

