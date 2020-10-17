Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $147.38.

AYX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Alteryx from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Alteryx from $180.00 to $213.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Guggenheim cut Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Alteryx from $164.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.

Get Alteryx alerts:

In related news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.48, for a total value of $4,394,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 1,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.38, for a total value of $148,481.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,858 shares of company stock worth $16,348,616 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Alteryx by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Alteryx by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Alteryx by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management increased its position in Alteryx by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Alteryx by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AYX opened at $140.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of -325.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.51. Alteryx has a 12-month low of $75.17 and a 12-month high of $185.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $96.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.11 million. Alteryx had a positive return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. Alteryx’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alteryx will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.