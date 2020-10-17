Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H (NYSE:ACH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H (NYSE:ACH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 57,700 shares, an increase of 49.9% from the September 15th total of 38,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

ACH stock opened at $5.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.46 and a beta of 1.16. Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $9.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Get Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H alerts:

Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H (NYSE:ACH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACH. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H by 3.2% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 496,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 15,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H during the second quarter worth about $54,000. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $1.50 to $3.30 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.78.

Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H Company Profile

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as alumina-related products, such as alumina hydrate, alumina-based chemical products, and gallium.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.