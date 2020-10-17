Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.20

Shares of Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.20 and traded as low as $18.82. Ames National shares last traded at $20.02, with a volume of 65,116 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ames National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

The company has a market cap of $182.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.48 and its 200 day moving average is $19.20.

Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.11 million for the quarter. Ames National had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 8.55%.

In related news, President John Patrick Nelson bought 1,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.58 per share, for a total transaction of $25,008.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders bought 2,346 shares of company stock worth $43,789. Company insiders own 4.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Ames National by 39.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Ames National by 29.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Ames National by 22.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Ames National by 7.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ames National by 5.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.07% of the company’s stock.

Ames National Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATLO)

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking services primarily in the central, north-central, and south-central Iowa counties of Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, and Story. The company offers a range of deposits, including checking, savings, and accounts; and time deposits of various types, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

