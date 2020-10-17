Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.04.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Amkor Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Amkor Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $12.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.66 and its 200 day moving average is $11.25. Amkor Technology has a 1 year low of $5.40 and a 1 year high of $15.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.25. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Amkor Technology will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $770,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,219 shares in the company, valued at $881,172.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $188,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 390,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,906,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,000 shares of company stock worth $1,368,050. Company insiders own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMKR. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the first quarter worth about $108,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Amkor Technology by 12.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 822,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,408,000 after purchasing an additional 88,197 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Amkor Technology by 16.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 39,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 5,751 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Amkor Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $558,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Amkor Technology by 2.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 682,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,320,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.06% of the company’s stock.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

