Analysts Anticipate Plymouth Ind Re (NASDAQ:PLYM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.69 Million

Equities analysts expect Plymouth Ind Re (NASDAQ:PLYM) to post $26.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Plymouth Ind Re’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $25.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $28.27 million. Plymouth Ind Re posted sales of $19.12 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 39.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Plymouth Ind Re will report full year sales of $106.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $102.70 million to $110.73 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $119.05 million, with estimates ranging from $102.70 million to $145.08 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Plymouth Ind Re.

Shares of NASDAQ PLYM opened at $12.58 on Friday. Plymouth Ind Re has a 52-week low of $7.79 and a 52-week high of $21.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.00.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

