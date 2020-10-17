Anglo Asian Mining (LON:AAZ) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $132.62

Anglo Asian Mining Plc (LON:AAZ) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $132.62 and traded as low as $102.50. Anglo Asian Mining shares last traded at $112.00, with a volume of 848,989 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $150.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 135.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 132.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.53.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Anglo Asian Mining’s payout ratio is presently 37.63%.

Anglo Asian Mining Company Profile (LON:AAZ)

Anglo Asian Mining PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of gold, copper, and silver properties in Azerbaijan. The company has a 1,962 square kilometers portfolio of gold, silver, and copper assets that are held under a production sharing agreement with the Government of Azerbaijan.

