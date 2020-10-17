ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.53.

NLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.25 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH stock opened at $7.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of -4.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.09. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.35 and a 200-day moving average of $6.72.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $398.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.00 million. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a negative net margin of 74.09% and a positive return on equity of 12.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NLY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the first quarter worth $7,940,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 187.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,288,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,883,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100,907 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the second quarter worth $20,222,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 111.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,577,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888,842 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 1,518.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,498,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,664 shares during the period. 47.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

