Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Short Interest Down 28.9% in September

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 580,600 shares, a drop of 28.9% from the September 15th total of 816,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 223.3 days.

ARESF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, August 21st. TD Securities raised their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $9.75 to $10.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.83.

ARESF stock opened at $6.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.98. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.84 and a fifty-two week high of $10.09.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in select markets in Canada and the United States. As of June 30, 2020, Artis' commercial property comprises approximately 23.8 million square feet of leasable area.

