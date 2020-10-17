Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Short Interest Down 24.3% in September

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 24.3% from the September 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

ARZGY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Nord/LB cut Assicurazioni Generali from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Assicurazioni Generali currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of ARZGY stock opened at $6.99 on Friday. Assicurazioni Generali has a 12-month low of $5.18 and a 12-month high of $10.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.35 and a 200-day moving average of $7.32.

Assicurazioni Generali Company Profile

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. It operates through three segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

