Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Short Interest Up 38.6% in September

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,480,000 shares, a growth of 38.6% from the September 15th total of 2,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 338,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.3 days.

In related news, insider Tito Serafini sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,825. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William Hewitt Robinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $78,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 393,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,188,923.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $679,777 over the last ninety days. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCEL. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Atreca during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Atreca in the second quarter worth $41,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Atreca by 105.7% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Atreca in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Atreca by 562.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.64% of the company’s stock.

Atreca stock opened at $14.96 on Friday. Atreca has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $29.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $538.99 million, a PE ratio of -5.48 and a beta of -0.22.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts expect that Atreca will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Atreca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Atreca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Atreca from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Atreca from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.40.

About Atreca

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in preclinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

