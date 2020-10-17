Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.02

Shares of Baylin Technologies Inc (TSE:BYL) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.02 and traded as low as $0.96. Baylin Technologies shares last traded at $0.96, with a volume of 900 shares changing hands.

Separately, Pi Financial set a C$1.60 price target on shares of Baylin Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

The stock has a market cap of $39.25 million and a PE ratio of -1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.89 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.02.

Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$30.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$31.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Baylin Technologies Inc will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Royer purchased 38,000 shares of Baylin Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.85 per share, with a total value of C$32,132.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,438,274 shares in the company, valued at C$13,900,204.49.

Baylin Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, designs, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of passive and active radio frequency (RF) and terrestrial microwave products in the North American and Asia. It offers embedded antennas for use in handsets, tablets, and other mobile devices; device-specific antenna designs for Wi-Fi routers; gateway devices for smart home connectivity, set-top boxes, and land mobile radio products; and indoor and outdoor distributed antenna systems (DAS), and small cell system antennas.

