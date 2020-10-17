Big Rock Brewery (TSE:BR) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.37

Shares of Big Rock Brewery Inc (TSE:BR) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.37 and traded as high as $4.65. Big Rock Brewery shares last traded at $4.50, with a volume of 2,514 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $31.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.37 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.34.

Big Rock Brewery (TSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$11.93 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Big Rock Brewery Inc will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Big Rock Brewery (TSE:BR)

Big Rock Brewery Inc produces, markets, and distributes craft beers and cider in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. It offers a selection of ales and lagers, and seasonal beers and ciders, as well as dry apple, peach, and pear ciders under the Alberta Genuine Draft, Alta Light, Big Rock Grill, Big Rock Honey Brown Lager, Dunkelweizen, Eddies, Grasshopper Ale, Magpie Rye Ale, McNally's Extra Ale, Scottish Style Heavy Ale, Warthog Ale, and Rock Creek, and Traditional Ale names.

