Bilby Plc (BILB.L) (LON:BILB) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $20.32

Bilby Plc (BILB.L) (LON:BILB)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.32 and traded as high as $21.70. Bilby Plc (BILB.L) shares last traded at $20.10, with a volume of 152,773 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 20.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 18.39. The firm has a market cap of $12.04 million and a PE ratio of 6.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Get Bilby Plc (BILB.L) alerts:

In related news, insider Sangita Shah acquired 111,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.24) per share, for a total transaction of £19,999.98 ($26,130.10).

About Bilby Plc (BILB.L) (LON:BILB)

Bilby Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides gas heating, electrical, and general building services to housing associations and local authorities in London and the South East. The company offers building maintenance services, such as internal and external building maintenance, refurbishment and conversion projects, living solutions, domestic and commercial plumbing, electrical design and planning, plastering, bathroom plumbing and installations, window replacements, ground works, carpentry, painting, decorating, and roofing.

Featured Article: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Bilby Plc (BILB.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilby Plc (BILB.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.