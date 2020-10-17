Blue Star Capital (LON:BLU) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.16

Blue Star Capital PLC (LON:BLU) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.16 and traded as low as $0.14. Blue Star Capital shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 32,438,890 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.16 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.90.

About Blue Star Capital (LON:BLU)

Blue Star Capital plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in seed, early stage, and late stage companies, including buy-outs. The firm provides funding for shell companies at the founder stage, upon IPO and operating businesses prior to IPO or alternative exit. It typically invests in homeland security sector which includes cyber security; border and perimeter security/surveillance; biometric identification and tracking; explosives and other hazardous materials detection; emergency planning/integrated response systems, communications, and screening (people, data, container) and the technology sector with a focus on applications within media and gaming.

