Bright Scholar Education Holdngs Ltd-ADR (NYSE:BEDU) Short Interest Update

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs Ltd-ADR (NYSE:BEDU) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 96,500 shares, a growth of 53.4% from the September 15th total of 62,900 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 49,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.85.

Shares of BEDU opened at $6.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $810.44 million, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.45. Bright Scholar Education Holdngs has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $9.90.

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs (NYSE:BEDU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $103.63 million for the quarter. Bright Scholar Education Holdngs had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 9.50%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bright Scholar Education Holdngs will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Bright Scholar Education Holdngs during the second quarter valued at approximately $276,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Bright Scholar Education Holdngs by 16.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 16,477 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Bright Scholar Education Holdngs by 5.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 217,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 10,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bright Scholar Education Holdngs by 1.4% during the second quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,794,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,688,000 after purchasing an additional 64,257 shares during the last quarter. 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bright Scholar Education Holdngs

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited operates K-12 schools in China. Its schools comprise international schools, bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services.

