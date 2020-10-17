Brokerages Anticipate International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $89.55 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI) will announce sales of $89.55 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for International Money Express’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $89.60 million and the lowest is $89.50 million. International Money Express posted sales of $85.33 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Money Express will report full year sales of $339.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $339.00 million to $340.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $375.05 million, with estimates ranging from $370.50 million to $379.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for International Money Express.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $85.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.25 million. International Money Express had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 55.77%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of International Money Express from $11.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Money Express in a report on Thursday, September 10th. JMP Securities raised shares of International Money Express from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of International Money Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.13.

IMXI stock opened at $15.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $571.65 million, a PE ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 0.36. International Money Express has a one year low of $6.46 and a one year high of $18.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.49 and its 200 day moving average is $12.80.

In related news, CAO Jose Perez-Villarreal sold 50,000 shares of International Money Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $844,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 126,202 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,289.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Adam P. Godfrey sold 4,500,000 shares of International Money Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $57,420,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,072,794 shares of company stock valued at $65,394,824 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Money Express in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of International Money Express by 110.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,919 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Institutional investors own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services.

