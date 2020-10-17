Brokerages Anticipate Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $115.27 Million

Brokerages expect Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) to announce sales of $115.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Nautilus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $111.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $122.10 million. Nautilus posted sales of $61.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 86.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nautilus will report full-year sales of $456.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $440.10 million to $480.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $452.53 million, with estimates ranging from $399.70 million to $495.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Nautilus.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.66. The company had revenue of $114.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.15 million. Nautilus had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a positive return on equity of 18.03%.

NLS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Nautilus from $17.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Nautilus from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Nautilus from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nautilus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.56.

Shares of NYSE NLS opened at $23.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $701.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.82 and a beta of 2.09. Nautilus has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $25.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

In related news, CEO Jim Barr sold 6,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $92,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,528. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Wayne M. Bolio sold 22,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $321,660.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,854.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,387 shares of company stock valued at $2,327,736 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Nautilus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Nautilus by 578.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 8,733 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Nautilus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nautilus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nautilus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. 65.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

