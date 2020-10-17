Brokerages Expect Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.61 Billion

Analysts expect Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) to report sales of $1.61 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.67 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs reported sales of $555.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 189.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will report full year sales of $4.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.78 billion to $5.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $8.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.55 billion to $8.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cleveland-Cliffs.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The mining company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a positive return on equity of 6.53%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $4.75 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cleveland-Cliffs presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.86.

Shares of CLF opened at $7.61 on Friday. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $9.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.67 and its 200-day moving average is $5.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 108.71 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLF. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Terril Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.