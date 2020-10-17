Brunner Investment Trust (LON:BUT) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $764.70

Shares of Brunner Investment Trust Plc (LON:BUT) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $764.70 and traded as high as $852.00. Brunner Investment Trust shares last traded at $829.00, with a volume of 68,238 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $318.91 million and a PE ratio of 6.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 764.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 773.29.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.67 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. Brunner Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 19.79%.

In related news, insider Ian Barlow sold 57,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 772 ($10.09), for a total value of £440,495.48 ($575,510.16).

About Brunner Investment Trust (LON:BUT)

The Brunner Investment Trust PLC is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

