Canadian Spirit Resources (OTCMKTS:CSPUF) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.03

Canadian Spirit Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSPUF)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.03 and traded as low as $0.03. Canadian Spirit Resources shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 55,000 shares.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average is $0.03.

Canadian Spirit Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CSPUF)

Canadian Spirit Resources Inc, a natural resources company, focuses on the identification, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. It primarily develops the Montney Formation natural gas and natural gas liquids resource play in the Farrell Creek/Altares area of northeastern British Columbia.

Read More: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Spirit Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Spirit Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.