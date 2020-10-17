Capital Gearing Trust (LON:CGT) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4,526.70

Capital Gearing Trust plc (LON:CGT) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4,526.70 and traded as high as $4,550.00. Capital Gearing Trust shares last traded at $4,550.00, with a volume of 18,315 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $527.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4,526.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 4,406.27.

Get Capital Gearing Trust alerts:

In other news, insider Alastair Laing acquired 197 shares of Capital Gearing Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 4,537 ($59.28) per share, with a total value of £8,937.89 ($11,677.41).

About Capital Gearing Trust (LON:CGT)

Capital Gearing Trust P.L.C. is a self-managed Investment Trust. The Fund’s investment objective is to achieve capital growth principally through investment in quoted closed ended and other collective investment vehicles with a willingness to hold cash, bonds, index linked securities and commodities.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Gearing Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Gearing Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.