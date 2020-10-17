Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.22.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Carter’s from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Carter’s from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. B. Riley upped their target price on Carter’s from $103.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Carter’s from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Carter’s by 106.5% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carter’s by 34.5% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 877 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 700.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000.

NYSE:CRI opened at $81.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.69. Carter’s has a fifty-two week low of $60.17 and a fifty-two week high of $112.46. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.61.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.79. Carter’s had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $514.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Carter’s’s revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Carter’s will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Precious Baby, Simple Joys, OshKosh B'gosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

