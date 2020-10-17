CASIO COMPUTER/ADR (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $160.24

CASIO COMPUTER/ADR (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $160.24 and traded as low as $141.75. CASIO COMPUTER/ADR shares last traded at $142.50, with a volume of 51 shares.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded CASIO COMPUTER/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.24.

CASIO COMPUTER/ADR (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $371.99 million for the quarter. CASIO COMPUTER/ADR had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 4.64%.

CASIO COMPUTER/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CSIOY)

Casio Computer Co, Ltd. develops, produces, and sells consumer, system equipment, and other products in Asia, Europe, Japan, North America, and internationally. Its Consumer segment offers watches, clocks, electronic dictionaries, electronic calculators, label printers, electronic musical instruments, digital cameras, etc.

