Celtic (LON:CCP) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $112.62

Celtic plc (LON:CCP) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $112.62 and traded as low as $100.00. Celtic shares last traded at $110.00, with a volume of 2,587 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 111.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 112.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.39, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $104.26 million and a PE ratio of 11.22.

About Celtic (LON:CCP)

Celtic plc, through its subsidiary Celtic F.C. Limited, operates a professional football club in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Football and Stadium Operations, Merchandising, and Multimedia and Other Commercial Activities. It sells tickets for matches played at the Celtic Park; provides match day and non-match day catering and banqueting services; operates visitor centers and soccer schools, as well as Celtic TV, a TV channel for the Celtic Football Club; and hires the Celtic Park for football and non-football events.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Celtic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celtic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.