Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $590.47 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) will post sales of $590.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $576.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $612.70 million. Central Garden & Pet posted sales of $540.74 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full-year sales of $2.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Central Garden & Pet.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $833.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.68 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 11.16%.

CENTA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Central Garden & Pet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 6,594 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 188,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after buying an additional 21,600 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 63,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 14,537 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 717,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,354,000 after purchasing an additional 35,273 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. 66.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CENTA opened at $38.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.79. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $21.66 and a 1-year high of $41.10.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

