Chaarat Gold (LON:CGH) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $32.29

Shares of Chaarat Gold Holdings Ltd (LON:CGH) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.29 and traded as low as $31.00. Chaarat Gold shares last traded at $32.50, with a volume of 13,084 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 34 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 32.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.96 million and a P/E ratio of -4.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.34.

In other news, insider Martin Andersson acquired 100,000 shares of Chaarat Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 38 ($0.50) per share, for a total transaction of £38,000 ($49,647.24).

About Chaarat Gold (LON:CGH)

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited operates as a gold exploration and development company. The company primarily engages in the development of Chaarat project located in the Sandalash River valley, the Kyrgyz Republic. The company is based in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

