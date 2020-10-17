Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,825 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of Ocular Therapeutix worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 43.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,007,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,050,000 after acquiring an additional 907,320 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 16.8% during the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 5,984,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,848,000 after purchasing an additional 860,700 shares in the last quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the second quarter worth about $5,998,000. Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 31.9% during the second quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 2,055,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,126,000 after buying an additional 497,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 165.3% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 679,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after buying an additional 423,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ocular Therapeutix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

OCUL stock opened at $10.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $649.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.60. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a one year low of $2.46 and a one year high of $12.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 6.54.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $1.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 1,416.43% and a negative return on equity of 14,065.71%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

Featured Article: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.